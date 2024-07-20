Dealing with dark truth behind dazzling talent

We live in a world where celebs are universally adored, and worshipped even. Inordinate attention is paid to everything they do outside of what made them famous in the first place. Their personal lives are intensely scrutinised by stans who want to know what they eat, their pet’s potty schedule, and every excruciating detail about the lancing of the boil on their chosen idol’s butt. To the fanatic’s starstruck gaze, celebs are unimpeachable.

It is becoming routine for devotees to suffer a complete nervous breakdown and experience implacable rage, when their God or Goddess is revealed to be just another flawed human being. That beneath the razzle-dazzle and flim-flammery of superstardom, there is the usual unsightly warts, dirt under the overpriced rug, and gleaming skeletons in closets that renders all humans as mostly indistinguishable from each other.

Not many can admit as much… whether they have been inhaling hydrogen peroxide on Samantha’s recommendation, steaming their vaginas because Gwyneth Paltrow says so or feeling broken and unable to engage with Alice Munro’s short fiction after the shocking revelations made by her youngest daughter, Andrea Skinner, who wrote about how her mother had chosen to stay with her stepfather till he died, despite knowing that he had sexually assaulted her when she was nine, continued to do so well into her teens before brazenly admitting to it and accusing her of seducing him.