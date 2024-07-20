Dealing with dark truth behind dazzling talent
We live in a world where celebs are universally adored, and worshipped even. Inordinate attention is paid to everything they do outside of what made them famous in the first place. Their personal lives are intensely scrutinised by stans who want to know what they eat, their pet’s potty schedule, and every excruciating detail about the lancing of the boil on their chosen idol’s butt. To the fanatic’s starstruck gaze, celebs are unimpeachable.
It is becoming routine for devotees to suffer a complete nervous breakdown and experience implacable rage, when their God or Goddess is revealed to be just another flawed human being. That beneath the razzle-dazzle and flim-flammery of superstardom, there is the usual unsightly warts, dirt under the overpriced rug, and gleaming skeletons in closets that renders all humans as mostly indistinguishable from each other.
Not many can admit as much… whether they have been inhaling hydrogen peroxide on Samantha’s recommendation, steaming their vaginas because Gwyneth Paltrow says so or feeling broken and unable to engage with Alice Munro’s short fiction after the shocking revelations made by her youngest daughter, Andrea Skinner, who wrote about how her mother had chosen to stay with her stepfather till he died, despite knowing that he had sexually assaulted her when she was nine, continued to do so well into her teens before brazenly admitting to it and accusing her of seducing him.
When ugly secrets about legends are exposed, their admirers feel forced to pledge fealty to the cancel culture club, lest extremists on the left insist that liking Neruda or Polanski is akin to supporting the rape of minors, and reading Harry Potter makes you an enemy of trans people. Knowing about the creator’s crimes may cast the creation in a different light, but enjoying it doesn’t make one a criminal or complicit in a crime. Saying otherwise is simply imprudent and indicative of a repressive cultural environment that is likely to see the emergence of modern-day Savonarolas, who only see wickedness in art if the artist does not have a good conduct certificate and will condemn it to the ‘bonfire of vanities’.
Cultural conscience keepers would disagree, insisting that the inner lives of artists spill over into art and if the former is morally corrupt, then so is the latter. That engaging with the product of vice is tantamount to endorsing evil. However, in these tricky cases, it is not merely a simplistic question of separating art from the artist. It is about accepting that nothing or no one is completely good or bad. That people who are extraordinarily good at their job might be unacceptably flawed in some areas of their personal life.
Burying good art on the strength of an artist’s bad deeds is doing the world a disservice. As rational human beings, it might be best to desist from becoming excessively enamoured of greats in their chosen fields and to engage with their work or not based solely on its merits or the lack of it. That is the Goldilocks zone, and is just right since it isn’t too much or too little.
Anuja Chandramouli
Author and new age classicist
anujamouli@gmail.com