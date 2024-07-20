Important to question government’s motivation behind Agnipath Scheme

The Agnipath scheme has once again returned to the centre of controversy, with the opposition taking it up vociferously in the parliament.The employment situation in India is getting grimmer by the day despite the economic boom. In many economically backward states, the defence forces have been one of the biggest employers. When this door is getting closed, it is natural to see resentment among the youth.

The Agnipath scheme, launched in June 2022, recruits youth called Agniveers for four years. Afterwards, only 25 per cent are retained, and the rest are left without support. The hope is that their training in the defence forces will make them employable in the job market.

There has been a debate over this scheme. The opposition raised the issue of pay disparity and compensation for Agniveer soldiers compared to regular soldiers. This raises concerns about different rules for soldiers fighting together and potential impacts on unit cohesiveness. Regular soldiers receive years of training, while Agniveer soldiers only get six months, which many former defence officers have questioned.

In an interview with renowned journalist Karan Thapar, Admiral Arun Prakash, former Navy chief stated, “It must be recognised that at least five to six years are required before a new entrant can acquire hands-on experience to be entrusted with the operation or maintenance of lethal weapon systems and complex machinery and electronics.”

As experts debate the benefits of this military scheme, it’s important to question the government’s motivation behind it.