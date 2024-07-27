It’s more than just cricket

Cricket is more than just a sport. It is therapy. When it is about India winning the World Cup, cricket becomes a continental catharsis. An American visiting me in India was surprised that the T20 World Cup was co-hosted by his own country. To a true blue American, a five-day Test match was like baseball on sleeping pills—a slow dance of strategy and patience. Now, the frenetic energy of T20 cricket, where every ball is a potential game-changer, he discovered, is like Test cricket on high testosterone. T20 cricket is an organised amygdala hijack.

In T20, if you learn to bend your back or wield the willow, you could break the internet. With fame and money pouring in, it has become cricket’s best overseas ambassador beyond the traditional boundaries of Test cricket. Ironically, it was in New York in 1844 that the world first witnessed an international cricket match between the US and Canada, which the Americans won. This historic match is recognised as the first international sporting event in the world, predating even the modern Olympic Games.

Our American had little clue about what was going on in the field. But as the Indian captain mimicked the American WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair’s strut to grab the World Cup, his eyes widened for a moment. ‘How about that guy called Boomerang?’ the American pointed his finger at Jasprit Bumrah on TV screen. ‘Oh BoomBoom!’, I said, ‘He is the one who won the man of the tournament title with his toe-crushers. Like a boomerang he brought back the cup that mentally always belonged to us, Indians.’