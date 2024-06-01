Important to expose Biology students to Maths

Some days ago, I had occasion to interact with a group of recently graduated high school students who had enrolled as freshmen at a leading university situated in the capital city of a northern state. When I asked these enthusiastic students about their high school academic backgrounds I received two standard responses; they claimed they were either from the ‘medical’ stream or the ‘non-medical’ stream.

The so called ‘medical’ stream students had no exposure to mathematics beyond the 10th grade. On further questioning, I learnt that they were so classified according to whether they chose or did not choose biology as a subject of study. I had faced similar situations many years ago when I was myself a school student. In my final year high school class, I was the only student who had chosen both biology and mathematics. I had had to face many odd questions. I was a bit surprised that the situation had not changed much after all these decades.

There are several points of major concern that arise from such a situation. To begin with, we as a nation are making a fundamental error in not exposing our biology school students to mathematics. This policy has had and shall continue to have disastrous results for these young minds and consequently for the wellbeing of our nation. Let me explain what I mean.

There is hardly any high school student who has not heard of Gregor Mendel. The enormously important field of genetics owes its existence to the work of Mendel. The reasons why Mendel could produce his fundamental laws of inheritance that have changed the world lie in the fact that he knew some basic school level mathematical probability and because he was a good gardener who could handle data.