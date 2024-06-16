Are we raising a generation of Morons?

The world is a horrifying place that can beat the goriest and most grotesque of horror movies hollow on any given day. There are terrors and monsters, frights and chills lurking around every other corner in the spectral forms of war, crime and calculated acts of evil. Most individuals encounter the seven deadly sins—pride, greed, lust, envy, gluttony, wrath and sloth—on a daily basis and when they aren’t the victims, invariably they are the perps.

But one of the most jump-scare inducing phenomena witnessed in recent times, is the behaviour of kids which is often so abhorrent they make the creepy children depicted to chilling effect in scary films with their translucent skin, lank hair, and blank but knowing eyes, seem like cuddly cherubs.

For those who have grown up screaming themselves hoarse after watching Samara from The Ring crawl out of the television to kill her victims in puke-worthy ways, seeing pint-sized brats plonked in front of handheld gadgets in public spaces looking somewhat like Rosemary’s baby can be deeply unsettling. Similarly, the sight of temper-tantrum throwing tykes rolling on the floor, attacking their caregivers with lethal little fists when denied a third helping of ice-cream can be reminiscent of Chucky—the serial killer doll—and can loosen the most turgid of bowels.

Snotty adolescents and young adults with their rudeness and entitled ways seem to herald a doomed future where Damien from The Omen is in charge of the planet and his mini acolytes feed the adults to sharks and crocs because they can no longer be entertained by the vacuous content on streaming platforms or porn.