Adverse effect of a reverse sweep

Somehow Baloo Gupte (a senior Bombay cricketer) got wind of the fact that I could do a fair mimicry of film star Dev Anand…”, a cricketing legend shared in his autobiography. Five years later, by which time the youngster had established himself as one of the best batsmen in the world, he bagged a role in the Marathi film Savli Premachi, making Sunil Gavaskar arguably the first Indian cricketer after Salim Durani in Charitra (1973) to enter films. A few others followed suit down the decades and the recent buzz that Shikhar Dhawan would be starring in Amir Khan’s project Sitare Zameen Par added to the list of international cricketers chasing the wide ball.

But their track record in Bollywood has been like a batting collapse. Durani, Gavaskar, Sandeep Patil, Syed Kirmani, Ajay Jadeja, Vinod Kambli were not able to build momentum. But then why would we expect a good cricketer to be successful in films as well? Especially when even trained actors and FTII toppers struggle to get the right break?

Acting, like cricket, is a highly demanding full-time profession. So, the audience perceives these ‘switch-hits’ as mere off-season indulgences. Therefore, unless the movie rises above the clutter why would someone spend money to watch a part-time actor? In fact, given India’s emotional investment in cricket, a cricketer spending time on things apart from cricket raises doubts about his commitment to the game.

Sandeep Patil, burdened with a pre-existing perception of not being a hard-working cricketer, may have been a victim of this negative sentiment when Kabhi Ajnabee The released in 1985. True or not, Patil’s plummeting batting form might have been attributed to this distraction.