Elegy for a Boab tree

Let’s begin with a small attempt to understand one of Nature’s marvels. Looking like a misfit, the boab tree, also known as bottle tree or upside-down tree due to its freaky swollen trunk, is a venerable living thing that can, if it had a voice, narrate the passing of history. Perhaps dating back to before the Continental Shift, the boab is a tree that grows both in Africa and in parts of Australia. Inscriptions made on the bark of the tree by unknown hands, have proved to be more than a century old. Some specimens of the African boab are estimated to live for almost 2,000 years.

Anyone who has visited the historic town of Mandu in Madhya Pradesh will know that the streets are still lined with boab trees, that were imported from Africa and planted there, because they took a king’s fancy. In the absence of tamarind trees in the region, locals use the paste of the sour fruit instead.

By some quirk of chance three boab trees have stood like minor minarets in different places along the busy roads of Mumbai city too. They stood unnoticed, curious characters watching the city grow beyond its limits towards self-destruction. In a city, once full of a huge variety of trees, some flowering, some fruiting, some ornamental and all home to birds and small animals, the boabs added their bit to Nature’s effort.

Perhaps no one knew it, but if left alone, they would still be standing, impassive, when the 21st century gives way to the 22nd.