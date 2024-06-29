The Press Freedom Index needs objectivity if it is to remain relevant

Astonishingly, the 2023 edition of the Index saw India fall abruptly from the 150th rank in 2022 to the 161st in 2023. In 2021, India was ranked 142nd. There can be little doubt that Press freedom in India has seen a drastic decline since 2014 (rank 140), when the Modi government came to power and, on first sight, the ranking was widely accepted, particularly in liberal circles, as validation of their accusations of repression, infiltration and debasement of the Press—the transformation of the mainstream into ‘godi media’.

A somewhat closer look, however, is disquieting. Pakistan, we discover, ranked at 150 in 2023 and, even more astonishingly, Afghanistan—under Taliban rule, with all independent media shut down, all international media chased out, and with severe edicts banning any reportage or commentary critical of the government—ranked at a relatively respectable 152nd. For all the purportedly objective ‘indicators’ on which the rankings are based, it is difficult to believe that India lists 11 ranks below Pakistan, and nine ranks below a Talibanised Afghanistan.

The Press Freedom Index 2024 makes a marginal correction, taking India up to 159, and Afghanistan down to 178. Pakistan falls a couple of ranks to 152. It is not clear what extraordinary transformations occurred in Afghanistan, for it to drop 26 ranks in a single year. India places seven ranks below Pakistan, where security agencies are accused of the targeted killing and abduction of several journalists over the years, and terrorist groups have their own hit lists for uncooperative media. RSF, moreover, clarifies,

“Some countries’ rises in the Index are misleading in as much as their scores fell and the Index rises were the result of falls by countries previously above them. This is the case with India (159th), which was pushed up two places despite recently adopting more draconian laws.” Despite the improvement in ranking, consequently, India was, in fact, worse off. Astonishingly, on its ‘security indicators’ for 2024, India fares worse than conflict-ravaged Yemen, Libya and the Democratic Republic of Congo, as well as the electoral dictatorship in Egypt, among others.

It is not unreasonable to suspect that various international ‘indices’ are instrumentalised by the major powers to push a particular narrative, to exert pressure on target states whose foreign affairs postures are not aligned with theirs. Similar distortions have been pointed out in several other ‘global indices’ in recent times.

India’s deterioration on a multiplicity of parameters over the past decade is a reality that Indians struggle with on a daily basis. With disinformation and manipulation dominating the media, with the constant suppression of statistics and the rampant circulation of falsehoods, trust is the one factor that has most been undermined. Objective, reliable sources of data and assessment are essential in these circumstances, if the people are somehow to be pulled out of the quicksand of fabrications. By exaggerating the threat, by distorting assessments, global agencies and NGOs do the country and its people a grave disservice.

Ajai Sahni

Executive Director, Institute for Conflict Management, South Asia Terrorism Portal

