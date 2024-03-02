Engineering education: Minor is the new major

The twin characters of Tintin comic series, Thomson & Thompson differentiate their statements with the first making the opening statement and the other precisely ending up repeating the same with a twist. If Tintin series had included a comic(al) story on professional college admissions in India, Thomson would have said: “Student craze for computer science is ignoring the rising importance of others” and Thompson to be precise would have added:

“The importance of non-computer science courses is ignored by students who are madly behind computer science and engineering.” Even when both mean the same, the comical twins would create little impact in the current scheme of things. Even in Phantom’s Old Jungle saying “Phantom moves faster than light to brighten the mystic darkness around professional college admissions” would sound meaningless. Welcome to the annual seasonal scare that drives parents and students into dizzying comics of deceiving realities.

The number of students appearing for professional college admission tests like JEE, NEET, CLAT, etc. every year is over 3.5 million. The total number of seats for various undergraduate programmes in medical, engineering, law and other professional programmes is estimated to be 1.7 million of which around 25 per cent remains vacant. The All India Council for Technical Education’s (AICTE) policy decision to remove the cap for ‘top performing institutions’ will widen the gap between popular and equally important engineering degree programmes. Be that as it may, the craze for popular programmes like Computer Science, Artificial Intelligence, Data Sciences, etc. is all set to polarise student admissions creating a demand-supply imbalance in the next few years.

The World Economic Forum’s Future of Work Report, 2023, identifies technology adoption as the key driver of business transformation in the next five years. The trio drivers of this technology adoption are AI, Big Data and Cloud. The common underlining feature of these top three drivers is the non-linear scale with which employment churning shall happen. This churning has to be understood in the right perspective to mean that manufacturing, transportation, energy, agriculture, etc. shall still dominate engineering profession but the way in which they will shall be transformed.