It isn’t uncommon for newspapers and magazines to come out periodically with power lists. Its hard to tell what purpose these exercises serve or what is the basis of such rankings. One such display in tabloid format by an English newspaper known once for its courageous journalism has set us thinking about the nature of power, its sources, separation of powers and abuses of power.

Power, if memory serves us right, Bertrand Russell once commented, is the capacity to influence others. This may be done persuasively or coercively. Another oft-quoted remark by Lord Acton is that all power tends to corrupt and absolute power corrupts absolutely. That is why there is the need for separation of powers and checks and balances.

It is well-known that in our solar system there is only one source of power—the radiant Sun—around which all the planets revolve in their orbits. Some may have the ego satisfaction of moons of their own. All the planets shine in the reflected glory of the Sun. The ancient ‘Gayatri mantra’, so sacred to Hindus, therefore chants the effulgence of the Radiant One that sustains all life.

But let us not digress. Back to the power list. No dispute about numero uno: our prime minister Modi. Next is Amit bhai. Well, some murmur, how much of his power is his own? Then comes the sar sanchalak of RSS. People with exceptionally short memories may have forgotten how NaMo had sailed effortlessly to electoral victories on his charisma and rhetoric in 2014 without the unqualified backing from Nagpur. No one really believes in the ‘remote control’ theory any more. Modi was voted to power supported by those sections of electorate that despise and distrust the Sangh. He may have started as a self-effacing pracharak, but that is prehistoric. It’s for the man of destiny to decide to allot roles and delegate appropriate measure of power, if need be. The chief minister of Uttar Pradesh remains an enigmatic figure and his power isn’t totally dependent on someone else.

The CJI has claimed the fourth spot ahead of the supposedly independently powerful persons—the Chairperson of Rajya Sabha and the Speaker of the Lok Sabha. No complaints. A noble gesture conveying to the world majesty of law and independence of our judiciary.

The dynamic external affairs minister has pipped many other political heavyweights to the post. He has a full page entry while the defence and finance minister share one page. Then follow three columns to a page.

Creators of wealth accounting for the largest chunk of GDP are dwarfed by rising sons and daughters of BJP and the Congress politicians and celebrities in one-day cricket and Bollywood films. Who in his right senses will consign the top industrialists of the land to the crowded space of three to a page? Or is this deliberate ploy to dispel the ‘myth’ of crony capitalism?