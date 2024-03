The timeless allure of ceramics has its roots in pottery that can be traced back to the Indus Valley Civilisation, renowned for its fine craftsmanship. Emerging from the earth, ceramics, like terracotta, narrate the abundant tales of an ancient art form entrenched in the rich tapestry of culture of the nation. Today, it has gained popularity in the art world serving as a conduit for contemporary expression displayed in exhibitions, galleries, museums and art fairs worldwide.

Ceramic is a very versatile medium embodying an element of intrigue. Over the years, artists have experimented widely with it, exploring the myriad frameworks of form, function and creative expressions. It is no longer confined to pots, pans and home décor, but has now attained a prominent position in contemporary art due to growing popularity among art enthusiasts, researchers, collectors and patrons alike.

Earlier, ceramic was often deemed to be a part of crafts and was not perceived in the sensibilities of contemporary art. This deterred many from choosing ceramics as their primary medium. Over the years, as artists started experimenting with different mediums, there has been a noticeable surge of interest in the exploration of contemporary ceramics. Many of them are now taking up ceramics as their principal medium experimenting with different aspects of firing techniques, glazing and visual language defined by their unique self-expression. As the realm of contemporary art expands to various mediums such as sculptures, mixed media and digital art, ceramics have been integrated into the artistic milieu.

Contemporary art galleries are now exhibiting ceramics in different shows and curations showcasing evolving trends in contemporary ceramics where artists are constantly pushing boundaries and experimenting with the multifaceted nature of the medium. Exhibitions showcasing ceramic artworks have become more popular, especially in the capital; recent months have witnessed several exhibitions centred on it, including Immersive Infinities (2023), Maps of the Layered Stratum (2023), From a Home in the Hills (2024) among many others. Contemporary ceramic artists like Partha Dasgupta, Vinod Daroz, Alex Davis, Reyaz Badaruddin, among others have exhibited recently garnering incredible responses from the audience. Most recently, Delhi also observed the opening of the second edition of the Indian Ceramics Triennale at Arthshila, an exploration of the diverse landscape of contemporary ceramics.

This resurgence of ceramics in the realm of Indian contemporary art has been fuelled by a profound interest in the medium especially among young collectors. The diverse collector base demonstrates a keen interest towards exploring varied mediums, with ceramics gaining popularity over the years. In essence, an ardent transformation has taken place in the realm of contemporary art, bringing ceramics to the forefront, where fascination with the versatile medium continues to captivate audiences and artists alike.

Sunaina Anand

Founder and Director, Art Alive Gallery, New Delhi

