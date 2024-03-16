Ban Student Politics, Free Young Minds from Pressures of Political Affiliations

A complaint was filed against Sidharathan a day after he had died. The trial by the mob court had already executed Sidharathan by then. When the news finally broke, there was an uneasy silence among the self-proclaimed intellectual community of Kerala, who are usually vociferous against similar mob lynching in other parts of the country or the Palestine issue. The media pressure built up, and now FIRs have been filed. The government has condemned the incident and promised strict action against the culprits, and some of the intellectuals have crawled out of their caves to proclaim half-hearted condemnation of the incident.

The events surrounding Sidharathan’s tragic death reignited the long-standing debate: Should student politics be banned in India? Violence on Kerala’s campuses is nothing new. It is unfair to single out Kerala or the SFI alone, as every political party has its student wing that indulges in such activities across campuses in India. JNU and Delhi University have been witnessing continuous clashes between the student bodies of the respective political parties, SFI, ABBVP and NSU.

It is high time to abolish student politics, which breeds violence and hooliganism on campuses. The core purpose of educational institutions is overshadowed by the constant power struggles between various student wings. Instead of fostering an environment of learning and intellectual growth, colleges have become breeding grounds for intolerance and brutality. No wonder we barely have any institutions of international repute.

Student associations function as recruitment hubs, indoctrinating young minds into their ideological beliefs early on. Students are coerced into advancing the agendas of these organisations through demonstrations, walkouts, confrontations and violence. It breeds tribalism. The silent majority of pupils who wish to remain apolitical find themselves powerless against the forceful tactics employed by these unions. Student politics often creates an environment of intolerance and discourages critical thinking. Students are expected to align themselves with a particular ideology, and dissent is usually met with hostility.

This stifles intellectual growth and prevents students from developing their independent views. Anyone opposing the decrees of political parties faces harassment, intimidation, and even physical violence, as Sidharathan’s case exemplifies. When young people are taught that violence and intimidation are acceptable means of resolving conflicts, it seeps into their adult lives. The hooliganism on display on college campuses today is a microcosm of the more significant issues plaguing Indian society, where muscle power and political connections often take precedence over merit and reason.

One argument for allowing student politics on campus is the claim that it furnishes pupils with an avenue to articulate their apprehensions and engage in the democratic system. Nonetheless, alternative methods exist for learners to express their worries and partake in the democratic process without resorting to brutality and ruffian conduct. Student councils and other non-political organisations can provide students with a platform to voice their concerns and to participate in the decision-making process of their educational institutions. These organisations can also help to promote a culture of dialogue and understanding, rather than one of violence and intimidation.

Banning student politics would create a more conducive environment for learning and intellectual growth. Students would be free from the pressures of political affiliations. It’s no wonder most prefer foreign universities, even mediocre ones, over our prestigious institutions. Which parent desires to be in Sidharathan’s position? How many dreams will be shattered by this toxic culture of politics on the campus that serves only as the goon-training centre of political parties before we wake up?

Anand Neelakantan

Author of Asura, Ajaya series, Vanara and Bahubali trilogy

mail@asura.co.in