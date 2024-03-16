Enjoy the Thorns

Finding a new Indian tree is like finding a forgotten flower preserved in a favourite book—something you saw before but forgot about. This spring, as I birdwatched, I spied a charming, leafless tree with small, delicate white flowers. There were so many bees in the flowers that their buzzing was the predominant sound that I could hear. The tree was Salai, a frankincense tree, and it stood like a fragrant torch, leafless, wreathed in flowers.

The Salai or Boswellia serrata is an Indian tree that flowers in March. Like most Indian trees, it is loved by native fauna. As I watched, a Purple sunbird came to sip the nectar. An Indian white-eye also appeared, as did an Ashy prinia, snapping up insects near the blossoms. The bark of the Salai is feathery, flaking and unique. The smell of the resin—used in incense—is haunting and will open the very pores of your skin. I had passed Salai many times in Central Indian flowers, when it was leafy and not in flower, but seeing the tree with blossoms was like seeing it anew.

Also in March, we have the flowering of the resplendent Dhaula bush. Also called fire-flame bush or Woodfordia fruticosa, the plant has flowers that brings splotches of the flaming red colour to the deciduous landscape. The Dhaula too is loved by birds and bees. The flowers grow in a tangle of woody stems and long, dark-green leaves.