Indian elections are all about brute majority and vanishing minorities

What some call the joyous celebration—the carnival—of democracy, has begun. Others view it more than slightly differently. For them it is a do or die battle and we are reminded every time the elections are announced of the much-abused metaphor of Mahabharat—the fratricidal battle fought in Kurukshetra. The coloured fragrant powders, abir and gulal, are no longer reserved for the Holi, nor the pyrotechnic for Diwali. They along with marigold garlands and bundi laddoos, burfi and peda are associated with elections. All this will follow in due course when the counting day dawns and results announced.

Right now the buzz is about final opinion polls just before the Model Code of Conduct came into force and the excitement centred on ticket distribution. This time the stakes are higher and not a few are worried that their daydreams may turn into nightmares in a blink. Are the psephological projections designed diabolically to turn into self-fulfilling prophecies? Is the domesticated media delivering a command performance to create a wave to ensure a brute majority and vanishing of all minorities? Many have concluded that creating a wave is not really required when a mighty storm is brewing and those in its devastating path hope and pray that the howling winds somehow change their direction.

Some are wringing their hands hoping against hope that somehow a miracle will turn the tide in this desperate last battle to save Indian democracy. Even the Congressmen seem to have forgotten what Nehru once reminded his compatriots: “Eternal vigilance is the price of freedom.” The battles to save democracy never end.

The election campaign had begun much before the bugle of announcement was blown. Battle drums have been beating and the sabres rattled for months. The BJP in its present incarnation has shown no inclination to take prisoners in the battle of ballots. The adversary is a dangerous enemy, not only to be defeated, but extinguished. Primordial war-dancing minions are not allowed to rest. They must keep beating their feet to the tune of heroic ballads of the past to keep the supporters’ blood boiling. In the hysterical frenzy and the noise, the ‘Dance Macabre’ in Manipur is easily forgotten.