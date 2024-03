But a few Indian commercial filmmakers have sincerely tried to bring back the fundamentals of crime suspense thrillers with India as the backdrop. In Khamosh (1985), member after member of a film unit shooting at Pahalgam in Kashmir gets murdered in the locale’s magnificent streams, trees and boat houses. Is the sleepwalking Shabana the culprit or is it the womanising film producer Dayal? In Rahasya (2014), the 18-year-old daughter of a doctor couple is found dead in a plush Mumbai flat. More murders and chases in the bylanes of Mumbai happen. But wait, don’t the throats of the victims appear to have been slit with surgical precision? The mystery of Kahaani (2012) begins in the nether of Kolkata metro and surfaces to the labyrinth of overground traffic signature yellow taxis and tea shops. Finally, inside an oceanic mass of Durga Puja revellers, the dots between a psychopathic contract-killer, a non-existent character, and a corrupt intelligence official connect.

The period film Death in the Gunj (2017), set in 1979, was even more significant of this ‘homecoming of crime’ as it was an English language film set in McClucksieganj—a small town in Bihar where a group of family and friends head for a getaway. But the simple soul Shutu gets bullied and teased mercilessly by the more flamboyant members of the entourage. Does Shutu die? Or does he continue as a living nightmare?

While box office reception to Kahaani was impressive, the others enjoy a cult status, giving young filmmakers the confidence to invest more in this genre, and bring their stories ‘home’ to India.

Balaji Vittal

Film commentator and author

