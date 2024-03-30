Where the wild things are

One vertical and a second horizontal!’ said Brahm Dev, the doyen of Dehradun’s photographers, to his household help. He was giving her tips on photography as she went around taking pictures at home.

The 1940s saw Brahm Dev and his brother Raj arrive in Dehradun as refugees uprooted during the Burmese disturbances. They went on to build RK Studio on Ashley Hall (very close to where Ruskin Bond had in his early days written The Room on the Roof). All of us had met at a book release, and it was midnight when Ruskin and I drove the 34 km back home in my rinky-dink car. Little did we know that it would be a night to remember.

Rounding a curve above Kothal Gate, our headlights caught puffs of dust. Something was trying to get away—three panic-stricken cubs scurried in fright.

‘Keep moving, Ganesh!’ mumbled Ruskin. ‘The mother must be on the prowl, and this late, we are the intruders.’

Further up, driving above the Galogi Power Station, lay another solitary leopard warming its belly on the sun-baked parapet wall. I slowed down, and it twitched its rosette tail as if to say, ‘Go away! Let me be.’

‘Ah! That’s that!’ said Ruskin.

Or so we thought until I slowed down to take the sharp bend below Sher Garhi, another nocturnal feline, lunged across, and missed the car by a whisker before being swallowed by the night.

Nothing on either side was said.