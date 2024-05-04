Prioritise your hobbies like your meetings

Every single evening, I spend time hunched over my illustrated journal, drawing pictures that capture the highlights of my day. Yesterday, my house-help said ‘Why do you do this? Do you get money, like when you write your books?’ I replied that nobody paid me to draw. She couldn’t understand why I did it then. It’s a lot of work for no money, she commented.

Indians are known for their strong work ethics globally. Studies show that India ranks seventh in the list of countries with the longest working hours, with an average of 47.7 working hours per week for an employed person. Presuming a five-day week, that is nearly nine-and-a-half hours at work. Add to that, the time taken to commute to work, a few hours for cooking, some time for exercise, family commitments and sleep, which leaves very little time for activities that one is not monetarily compensated for. When I spoke to people with flourishing careers, most admitted to having absolutely no time for their hobbies.

Even on weekends, we are time-starved as the weekends are often reserved for chores and ferrying our children to various classes. The leisure time that escapes this routine, gets gobbled up by the ever-present smartphone. Wearily we succumb to the seduction, collapsing on the sofa and scrolling away.