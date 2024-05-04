Sorry state of school mathematics

Some years ago, during a private conversation, the education minister of a western country urged me to help her school-going daughter overcome her phobia of mathematics. Her request brought home the stark truth that the teaching of mathematics at the level of schools is not in good shape. My own memories of learning mathematics are not very edifying.

Of course, exceptions occurred when I had two very fine teachers in grades 8 and 9, respectively. But the rest of my school years were rather disappointing. Do I stand isolated with such memories? The answer is resoundingly in the negative. Why has such a situation prevailed with such consistency for so long in so many parts of the globe?

I have, over the years, conducted many experiments to try and figure out why. I have tried to find ways to help rectify the problem. The biggest stumbling block is the fact that most teachers of mathematics are rather clueless about the pedagogy to be adopted and the content to be chosen. This results in unimaginative teaching methods that rely on rote learning and heavy use of the blackboard. Contrary to the commonly held belief, mathematics is one of the most transdisciplinary of subjects and it permeates every level of human endeavour. This should provide more than ample advantages and opportunities to our teachers to make the learning interesting.

Let us take the subject of the theorem of Pythagoras. Most teachers are unaware of the rich history of this theorem and how it connects with so many real-world matters. The theorem was known in many cultures and civilisations much before the time of Pythagoras. In India, there is documented evidence in several Sulba Sutras of the fact that the theorem was known with different methods of proof hundreds of years before the time of Pythagoras.