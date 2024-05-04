Sorry state of school mathematics
Some years ago, during a private conversation, the education minister of a western country urged me to help her school-going daughter overcome her phobia of mathematics. Her request brought home the stark truth that the teaching of mathematics at the level of schools is not in good shape. My own memories of learning mathematics are not very edifying.
Of course, exceptions occurred when I had two very fine teachers in grades 8 and 9, respectively. But the rest of my school years were rather disappointing. Do I stand isolated with such memories? The answer is resoundingly in the negative. Why has such a situation prevailed with such consistency for so long in so many parts of the globe?
I have, over the years, conducted many experiments to try and figure out why. I have tried to find ways to help rectify the problem. The biggest stumbling block is the fact that most teachers of mathematics are rather clueless about the pedagogy to be adopted and the content to be chosen. This results in unimaginative teaching methods that rely on rote learning and heavy use of the blackboard. Contrary to the commonly held belief, mathematics is one of the most transdisciplinary of subjects and it permeates every level of human endeavour. This should provide more than ample advantages and opportunities to our teachers to make the learning interesting.
Let us take the subject of the theorem of Pythagoras. Most teachers are unaware of the rich history of this theorem and how it connects with so many real-world matters. The theorem was known in many cultures and civilisations much before the time of Pythagoras. In India, there is documented evidence in several Sulba Sutras of the fact that the theorem was known with different methods of proof hundreds of years before the time of Pythagoras.
More importantly, the theorem arose out of architectural needs of society. I am also aware that up until a few decades ago, in rural India, the theorem was used to demarcate agricultural fields in the shape of accurate rectangles. What is not so well known is that Pythagoras visited India. I have come across hard documentary evidence through Greek and European sources as also Indian sources of the visit.
He was much influenced by Indian philosophy and particularly by Jainism. So much so that he became a vegetarian, stopped wearing leather garments and footwear and would have his supper before sundown. What also pains me is the fact that the theorem can be applied through a very easy and interesting experiment to calculate the circumference of the Earth. Yet I have not come across a single schoolteacher in India who practices any of the above.
One other lacuna that most school learning programmes seem to make is to compel the entire class to learn in a uniform manner. It is so important to not make this error. It is important to understand that students learn best by doing practical things with which they can relate to real-life situations. Gandhiji and almost every major educator has emphasised that in the context of teaching less is more and what you do with your hands enters your heart.
I have brought about much learning of arithmetic through games like treasure hunts. Here the clues require arithmetical thinking and calculations. The students have participated in teams, and they teach each other as well as enjoy the process of discovery. With some degree of patience and freedom to experiment much learning happens that gradually leads to conceptual understanding and creative thinking. I know that teachers complain about lack of time but all they need to do is to teach a few important and pivotal concepts instead of mechanically teaching everything.
Dinesh Singh
Former Vice-Chancellor, Delhi University; Adjunct Professor of Mathematics, University of Houston, US
Posts on X: @DineshSinghEDU