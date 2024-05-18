Only a reformed Judiciary can deliver timely justice

I can recall the case of a civil dispute within my own family that lingered unresolved for a staggering nearly 70 years. Such egregious delays not only defy the principles of justice but also perpetuate a culture of impunity. One of the primary reasons for this delay is the manipulation of legal procedures by certain advocates, who prolong arbitration processes to inflate compensation amounts.

Parliamentary intervention is imperative to set stringent timelines for case disposal. Additionally, expanding the judiciary by appointing more judges from the existing talent pool is crucial to alleviate the burden on the system. An All-India Judicial Services Exam can be taken into consideration to bridge the gap pertaining to the shortage of judges.

Another pressing issue, is the working days of judiciary. While the Supreme Court of India will operate for only 190 working days, with 176 holidays in 2024, other governmental bodies toil tirelessly, often under the most demanding of circumstances. This stark dissonance in commitment to service underscores a fundamental imbalance, one that demands urgent rectification. To address this systemic imbalance, it is imperative that judicial service rules be aligned with those governing other branches of government.

Recent judicial decisions, particularly those concerning the granting of bail to political figures like Arvind Kejriwal, have ignited a firestorm of controversy. While bail is undeniably a legal right afforded to all individuals, its grant under politically charged circumstances has the potential to cast a shadow of doubt over the judiciary’s independence. It underscores the delicate balance between judicial discretion and public perception, highlighting the need for greater transparency and accountability.

To address these concerns and reaffirm public faith in the judiciary, reforms aimed at enhancing transparency and accountability are urgently needed. Additionally, mechanisms for judicial oversight and review should be strengthened to ensure that decisions are made in accordance with established legal principles and precedents. While it is imperative to address flaws in governance mechanisms and uphold transparency in political financing, the judiciary must exercise prudence to prevent unintended consequences that could erode public trust. For instance, in the case of the electoral bond scheme, the judiciary’s intervention inadvertently led to the revelation of donors’ identities, undermining the confidentiality provisions that were intended to protect their anonymity.

In crafting a reform agenda, it is imperative to strike a balance between expediency and due process, preserving the integrity of the judicial system while addressing its shortcomings. Ultimately, the effectiveness of any democracy hinges on the strength of its institutions, particularly its judiciary. By undertaking comprehensive reforms to expedite case disposal, enhance judicial transparency, and bolster institutional capacity, we can reaffirm the judiciary’s pivotal role in upholding the rule of law and ensuring equal access to justice for all.

Sumeet Bhasin

Director, Public Policy Research Centre

Posts on X: @sumeetbhasin