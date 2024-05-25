Getting a home for the family

Your grandpa is gifting me 'Trim Lodge,’ playfully my friend Shiv Sharma, teases our granddaughter Niharika.

‘Why not?’ I play along with: ‘We can shift into a flat—one key and you can come and go.’

Horrified, she stutters: ‘How can you? All your dogs’ bones are buried in our yard.’

Now who will argue with that?

A lifetime ago, my family moved in here. I was a little boy who struggled up the hill, huffing and puffing, cradling my baby sister Meera in my arms to arrive breathless on the patio. The wisteria welcomed us rattling its leaves.

It was love at first sight.

Though thatch roofs were no match for the monsoon. ‘The last storm discovered all the joints in our harness,’ wrote a diarist, in the 1880s, adding: ‘It was at night, and my endeavours to sleep through it were put an end to by heavy drops beginning to fall on my face. The first drop murdered sleep effectively, a few more made me jump up to drag the bed into a dry place.’

Leaky roofs gave birth to the attic with the advent of galvanised iron sheets, probably at the turn of the 19th century; the second roof was hammered above the thatch. The space between the two was the attic—the final resting place for lost causes and broken dreams. Arrived our prosaic times, Abha, my wife announced: ‘There’s just too much clutter in the house!’

‘Why not a yard sale?’ I mocked.

But cattiness is of no help as Abha is not amused. ‘Get some empty cartons from the bazaar,’ she demands, before going off to the kitchen.