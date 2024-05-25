Slaying it at Cannes

It’s great seeing so many Indians at Cannes now. It was nothing like this three decades ago, when I had the rare honour of my film, 'The Cloud Door', premiering there. The film had already been to 40 major film festivals all over the world and was receiving rave reviews. International applause was new for me and unheard of generally. In 1995, Cannes was a mostly unknown name in India. For Cannes till then, it was Satyajit Ray who defined India, whose film, 'Pather Panchali' got recognition in 1956.

I had written in my diary in October 1995: ‘Does it look like I have finally walked out? Walked out of money, fame, power, prestige, authority etc… or, rather, walked into solitude, calm, simplicity, etc…? The former I had and the latter I desired. I always knew that the edge of the rainbow was inside me and I just had to get to it, somehow. I’m heading to meditation that most don’t know about. Beginning of this year, I stopped signing new films. I am completing the leftovers. Also, simultaneously, I have done my last interview, gave my last autograph and clicked the last photo with a fashion photographer.’

Looking back I had a short but monumental acting time. I cut through the totally male-dominated industry. Acting in the Cannes release generated international applause and was the push I needed to springboard to the ‘Other Side’. Now that I am returning to acting, I know, given the right director and role I can do wonders. I look forward to bringing my audience great cinema—they deserve it.