Counter the challenges to reclaim civilisational heritage

Taking off the blindfold from the eyes of the goddess and replacing the sword with a scale obviously isn’t enough to get rid off the lingering colonial vestiges. Brilliant and restless (soon-to-be ex) CJI Chandrachud decided demolish in one fell swoop the grand, but to his mind no longer relevant, edifice of judiciary erected by the British rulers.

The ground had been cleared earlier by the Parliament discarding the IPC, Criminal Procedure Code and the time-tested Indian Evidence Act. The renaming was not just a sleight of hand but removing the foreign legal squatters from the land owned by independent India. It was left to the legal luminary presiding over the apex court to deal the final blow.

By now, the controversial confession how DY Chandrachud had sought divine guidance/intervention when confusion clouded his mind before delivering the judgment on the Ram janmabhoomi case has been discussed threadbare and there is no need to dwell on details. Ditto the Ganesh puja jointly with the PM in his house. What needs to be sharply focused on is the aftershocks that will continue to imperil the remaining structure and what the implications are for victims and litigants who seek justice.

The message is loud and clear. Natural justice be damned, let the ‘Rule of Law’ based on alien concept of separation of powers be replaced with nyaya guided by eternal values of sanatana dharma and in conformity with swadeshi civilisational values. The only problem in the practice of this precept is that India is a pluralistic society, a land of many religions. There is no consensus about what our core civilisational values are.