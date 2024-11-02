Running through life on a high

A long time ago, while working on a novel, I managed to write 8,500 words in a single day. Exhausted yet exhilarated, I compared it to a ‘runner’s high’. Writing a book is like running a marathon: in both, there’s a finish line, moments of doubt, and a determination to keep going despite every obstacle. But today, I experienced what a real ‘runner’s high’ feels like when I ran my first professionally organised race—something I once swore I would never be able to do.

An old classmate, a marathon enthusiast, had once urged me to give running a try. He remembered our school days when I won medals in sports, but I reminded him that was 40 years and two childbirths ago. Still, his infectious enthusiasm made me give it a try. I detested it. Each step felt heavy, and I was out of breath before I even began. Defeated, I gave up, convinced that running wasn’t for me.

But strange are the twists of life. A few weeks back, during my regular morning walk, my earphones died. Bored and wanting to get home faster, I jogged, telling myself I’d only go until the next electric pole. The next day, I did it again—and then again. Gradually, my perception shifted. Soon, I was hooked, running purely for the joy of movement.

There’s science behind it. Running releases endocannabinoids, natural brain chemicals similar to cannabis, creating the famed ‘runner’s high’. Studies also show that running sharpens memory, boosts creativity, and can even alter our DNA through epigenetics, ‘turning on’ genes for muscle efficiency and ‘turning off’ those causing weakness.