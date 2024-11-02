The curious case of doctoral theses

Are these practices infallible? Certainly not. However, whenever slippage does occur, by and large corrective measures do take place. This is not the case in my nation. I am disappointed to state that over time our standards have been slipping. The only remedy is to appoint high quality faculty.

What is India doing about this matter of raising standards of research? From the decade of the 80s, the UGC has made strenuous efforts to stem the slide in standards. It has been consciously making efforts to raise the quality of research and teaching in our universities. The centrally conducted examinations by the UGC and agencies like the Council of Industrial and Scientific Research (CSIR) were designed to help maintain standards of research at the doctoral/teaching level.

However, in spite of the well-intentioned efforts, our standards keep sliding. I say this simply by the number of research papers stemming from doctoral dissertations of our universities are generally not published in research journals that have recognition across borders. Let me just mention one example. An eminent mathematical colleague was sometime back asked to evaluate a doctoral dissertation produced by the mathematics department of a once very well-regarded university. On a cursory glance, he realised that the dissertation comprised undergraduate level exercises.

Even more distressingly, the mathematics involved was abysmally wrong. He decided to not examine the thesis and returned it to the parent university. According to my colleague, he learnt later the thesis was then sent to some other examiner and the candidate has a full fledged PhD. I keep hearing such stories with increasing frequency. More worryingly, when my colleagues and I look at the quality of the many journals being published in my land where several of the research papers are drawn from doctoral dissertation then we do get worried.

Dinesh Singh

Former Vice-Chancellor, Delhi University; Adjunct Professor of Mathematics, University of Houston, US

Posts on X: @DineshSinghEDU