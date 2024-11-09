Conjuring memories out of thin air

Travel turns most people into storytellers. That’s because distance from our regular life gives us perspective. When we meet people from other cultures and see their way of living, our minds open to new possibilities. We realise that there are different definitions of a good life, different ways to be happy. We savour our new experiences and can’t wait to share them with friends and family back home.

And yet, when it’s time to go back, we don’t want to. We want to stay for another week or an extra weekend or linger for at least one more day.

Alas, we can’t. Go back we must. So, we do the only thing we can: take a heart full of memories and a phone full of photos with us as we go. And yes, souvenirs to act as reminders of our magical time away from home; something that will allow us to revisit our emotions every time we see or touch them.

In most countries, the souvenir pickings are slim, and largely banal. Fridge magnets compete with keyrings, tea towels, bottle openers, caps and cheap tee shirts for the traveller’s attention. Of course, some places offer souvenirs that are distinctly different, such as Arizona’s scorpion lollipops and Hawaii’s deep sea water. There’s also Indonesia’s Kopi Luwak, whose journey through the Asian Palm civet’s gastrointestinal tract apparently ups the delicious quotient of the coffee beans.