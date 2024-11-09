Delhi’s pollution crisis needs evidence-based policy reform

The capital of the world’s largest democracy—Delhi—is grappling with a pollution crisis. With approximately 80 per cent of Delhi’s waste being generated by only about 20 per cent of the people, the city is finding itself in an increasingly challenging situation.

Simultaneously, the air quality in Delhi has reached alarming levels, with the people of Delhi breathing in PM 2.5 almost 30 times higher than the WHO standard. Coupled with this, the Yamuna river, once a vital water source, now runs filled with toxins and heavy metals.

The initiatives by the Delhi government to combat pollution are lacking in both necessary vigour and scientific rigour. Several of the current initiatives fail to meet established standards or do not seem well-researched. For instance, the mechanised sweeping vans frequently seen on Delhi roads are largely ineffective due to several factors: uneven road surfaces, their inability to sweep the dust off the full width of the road, and limited daily coverage. Machines procured from a foreign country at the cost of crores of rupees cannot work in the Indian context unless specifically tailor-made for our needs.

Anti-smog guns, a prominent feature of Delhi’s winter pollution control efforts, are unsustainable. These machines consume lakhs of litres of water daily, worsening the city’s ongoing water shortages. Further, while Delhi government’s guidelines advise against using treated sewage water at active work zones and construction sites, several reports indicate that treated sewage water is often used for sprinkling in Delhi, which could result in additional health problems.

The issue of pollution in the Yamuna is dire, with several sections now declared ecologically dead. Recently, ahead of the Chhath celebrations, the Delhi government resorted to spraying chemicals into the river to mitigate the toxic foam that has become a recurring problem. While officials claim these chemicals are food-grade and safe for public health, one must question why such measures are not implemented year-round. Despite numerous promises—many of which date back over a decade—and significant funding from the central government, the situation remains unchanged.