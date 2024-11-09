It’s time to divide the bigger Indian states into manageable units

This scenario not only raises the spectre of social unrest but also has profound implications for the conception of democracy itself. Recently, the chief ministers of Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu urged their people to increase the population, in an already populous poor country. With the allegations of Hindi imposition gaining traction, it is a matter of time before the opportunistic politicians use such real or perceived discrimination to create a feeling of colonisation in the affected states.

It is easy for allegations of exploitation to take root in an environment where the dynamics of power and resources are so starkly skewed. It is a sad commentary on our political system that states are being compelled to encourage population growth merely as a strategy for survival, rather than focusing on improving quality of life and providing better access to resources for their existing populace.

Perhaps, it is time to break up the larger states by keeping a cap on their population. Such huge population that can rival most countries of the world are difficult to administer and are a significant reason for the social backwardness of many Bimaru states. We have also seen that many states that were carved out of bigger states like Uttarakhand, Telangana, Chhattisgarh or Jharkhand are cloaking rapid development and providing a better life to its citizens.

Dividing huge states into manageable portions not only simplifies administration but also provides a more targeted approach for addressing the unique problems of each region. This decentralisation of power could help rectify the current imbalance and foster a more inclusive democratic system.

However, such a radical restructuring would be met with considerable opposition. Powerful political entities, who have long enjoyed riding the emotional wave of religious or casteism issues pertaining to these big states, have no incentive to allow such divisions, unless the demand comes from the ground level. It is time to push a limit of population for every state, say five crore per state, beyond which a new state should be carved out automatically.

This will also help in giving prominence to many local languages and dialects like Awadhi, Bhojpuri, Maithili, Santhali, Marwari, Braj Basha and many tribal languages that have a rich literary tradition and which are vanishing because of the dominance of Hindi as the official language in such populous states.

More number of capital cities will also help in spreading out the development. With more manageable area and population, the laggard Bimaru states can concentrate on improving their sub-par human development index and focus on bringing substantive change to the socio-economic fabric of their respective regions.

By placing the impetus on local leadership, it fosters an environment where leaders must comprehend and respond to the unique needs and challenges of their constituents, rather than following a one-size-fits-all approach which has been the bane of many development initiatives in such big states. This will also make the delimitation and the resource allocation process fairer and will prevent the fissiparous tendencies that have started brewing in the southern states, fuelled by opportunistic politicians.

Anand Neelakantan

Author of Asura, Ajaya series, Vanara and Bahubali trilogy

mail@asura.co.in