As the powerful rise, multilateralism of yesteryears is in a shambles

Trump’s triumphant return to power, more powerful than ever, has sent tremors all across the world. Not that the results were entirely unexpected, but the whimsical unpredictability of the man who is referred to as the ‘disrupter’ by his detractors and the great ‘deal maker’ by those who support him blindly or opportunistically makes all sit down and ponder the future. Slogans used by the larger-than-life reality show star, twice impeached and convicted of crimes that would have consigned any person to the dustbin of history, resonate strongly in contemporary India. We would do well to turn our gaze inward at this moment rather than scan distant horizons.

Donald Trump has talked shrilly of enemies within and enemies ganging up against the US, conspiring to cheat the nation of its manifest destiny and gnaw like rodents at its strength trying to corrode its core values. Just replace the name ‘US’ with ‘India’ and forget the caricature of the POTUS-elect juxtaposed with these words in a balloon in some comic book strip and you can’t help noticing the uncanny resemblance/relevance to contemporary Bharat.

First, the ‘enemies within’. It can’t be denied that our land is no less divided a house than the only and lonely superpower on the other side of the globe. Those who wish to get rid of colonial vestiges (selectively maybe) and others who contend that the Constitution that ‘we the people’ have adopted is the only guarantee of preserving the rule of law, a democratic system of governance and safeguarding human rights are arrayed in battle almost equally balanced.