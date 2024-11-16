The upshot of Trump’s trans pledge

President Trump has sworn to keep men out of women-only spaces and sports, stop ‘child abuse’ in schools that offer puberty blockers, breast binders and other so-called gender-affirming care to minors by threatening to cut off federal funding and warning that punitive action will be taken against medical practitioners who perform sex-change procedures. He also insisted that he will make the US government recognise only two genders (he means sexes)—male and female.

Trans activists and the American Civil Liberties Union will fight these policies in court, but one wonders if they will prevail given that Trump has been given an overwhelming mandate and has the Senate as well as Congressional majority which will allow him to stack the Supreme Court as he sees fit. Gender ideology may not have been the only factor that tipped the scales in favour of Trump, but it certainly was a major one. Especially when Trump’s campaign aired an advert with the wildly popular tagline—‘Kamala is for they/them. President Trump is for you’—that promptly went viral.

Kamala Harris sought to win over the women voters by bringing up the great abortion debate, but ironically, Trump who has repeatedly been accused of sexual assault emerged as the crusader who would safeguard women’s rights and protect them from men who identify as women. The trans issue which saw the Dems greenlight questionable procedures and policies while ignoring or cancelling women who protested, might have been the straw that broke the back of the moderates or centrists and made Trump voters out of them.