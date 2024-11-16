Uniting Hindus with pure food

In Odisha, if you seek vegetarian food, you ask for ‘saadhaa’ food, or plain food. This harks back to a time when Buddhism and Jainism were major religions in Odisha, and one demonstrated monastic leanings by shunning rich, spicy, non-vegetarian or rajasic food, and choosing sattvic food, which was generally plant-based, though ghee, milk, and curds were allowed. The use of alcohol and intoxicants was considered tamasic but remained popular, both as part of leisure and ritual traditions, especially in tantric practices and many village rituals. But with the rise of Vaishnavism, vegetarian food was declared as temple food by Brahmins, that separates the pure from the impure. Saadhaa thus became Shuddha.

Organisations that seek to unite Hindus as a votebank, have canteens that serve only vegetarian food. Thus they exclude 80 per cent of Hindus, and wonder why they are not able to bring all communities together. In North India, eating meat was linked with Muslims and low castes. And so during the decline of Mughal rule, when Rajput kings were asserting independence and declaring their Hindu identity, they promoted vegetarianism as a sign of differentiating themselves from their former masters. Low caste peasants changed dietary patterns in order to be seen as high caste, a process known as Sanskritisation. Thus diet defined not just religion but also caste. So the push for vegetarianism is increasingly being seen as a return to old Brahmin ways, which does not help votebank politics.

Eating vegetarian food may have many rational reasons—from non-violence to being environmentally friendly. But in India, vegetarian food is all about caste, which is why vegetarian restaurants refer to themselves as ‘pure’ vegetarian, even though they serve animal protein in the form of milk, curds, butter and ghee. When this is pointed out, one is told milk is produced non-violently. By that logic, egg should also be served in these restaurants but Vaishanva organisations, famous for serving mid-day meals across India, refuse to serve eggs to the poor and the needy who have no such food fetish.