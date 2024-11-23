In order to get out of man-made hell, rules need to be respected and enforced

Who is an ideal voter for any politician? The answer is anyone who is living in a place where the air is hazardous to breathe, where roads are filled with potholes and dust, where water bodies catch fire and fume and froth with toxic chemicals, where plastic and filth chock the drains and are strewn everywhere.

Anyone who can spend three to four hours a day commuting, negotiating with angry commuters bubbling with frustration and road rage for keeping a non-filling, overworked, underpaid job, paying exorbitant rentals, worried about the future of the children who have to face staggering levels of unemployment, struggling to live in cities having crumbling infrastructure and public health, rickety buses and crowded trains for public transport and yet feeling proud and patriotic about this shit hole and are ready to be lectured about the need to work for seven days a week and 100 hours a day by billionaire tycoons deserve to be fooled and exploited by any run of the mill politician.

The descriptions of hell in many ancient religious scriptures are remarkably similar. They are so like the descriptions of how Indian cities are now that one wonders whether the people who imagined hell many thousand years ago had time-travelled to modern-day Delhi or other Indian cities. Come November, the news about smog, dust, and pollution starts hogging the headlines.

Our cities and towns, especially of the Gangetic plains and the metropolitan cities across the country, are covered in a shroud of toxic gases and fine dust that would have been considered hazardous in a Nazi gas chamber. The ‘experts’ make merry, debating and arguing the cause of smog as if this is an isolated issue and offer bizarre solutions that the authorities neither listen to nor care about. Depending on the political inclination of the experts, the cause of air pollution in North Indian plains could be any of the following.