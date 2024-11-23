Soft power: The Indian way

The Lord’s cricket ground, with its manicured green fields and the faint echo of polite applause, is very British. This was where I found myself, standing on the same balcony where Sourav Ganguly, years ago, had made a spectacle of himself, baring his torso and whirling his shirt like some tribal war flag.

That shirt now rests, preserved, in the Lord’s Museum—a relic of some shared colonial nostalgia. I was tempted to do something dramatic like a full Ganguly, but it was England, and the sky was grey, the air damp—so I settled for waving my muffler. It was my polite, understated way of expressing that cricket, politics, and management form the triumvirate of India’s soft power.

A member of the Indian Parliament confessed to me over a cup of masala chai: “You cannot miss a single marriage or funeral in your constituency.” These are high-stakes events that bring about an emotional catharsis. The voter will remember your absence and get even with you through the ballot box.

Politics here is not about policy but emotion, not about vision but the ability to navigate a minefield of fragile egos. The old rallying cries of roti, kapda, makan (bread, clothing, housing) no longer suffice. Today, there must be an addition of makkhan (butter)—the soft lubrication of rhetoric to ease the voter’s anxieties. The art is in the softening, in reducing the harsh edges of truth until it melts sweetly on the tongue.

One sees this same wielding of soft power in India’s hotel industry. The check-in clerk will rarely ask when you are departing—that would be a grave breach of the Indian ethos of atithi devo bhava (the guest is god). How can one, after all, ask a god when he intends to leave?