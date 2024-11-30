Are adult friendships really that hard; Why not make the effort?

Despite the plethora of digital platforms that promise connection and community, 79 per cent of GenZs and 71 per cent millennials describe themselves as lonely. In the US, 12 per cent of adults say that they have no close friends. While finding avenues for connection have increased exponentially over the years, maintaining friendships, especially adult friendships, have become harder.

Life gets busy. Work becomes demanding. People have other important stuff to take care of but that doesn’t quite explain the phenomena. Friendships fade away gradually, then suddenly. Slowly people get comfortable with not making the effort to see their friends. There could be that occasional text but the willingness to do something together or partake of a shared adventure tends to reduce over time.

Evenings for most are dedicated to Netflix and weekends to the chores that have piled on from the week. This isn’t true for everybody; I am referring to a broader trend I have observed over the years. ‘Netflix and chores’ is the more predictable option with minimal chances of disappointment. A friend could cancel plans last minute but the Netflix show will be ready to delight you the moment you press the button.

We have been nudged into the humdrum of efficiency at work and predictability at leisure. The upside is that everything is on the calendar, neatly stacked in our schedule. The downside is that it leaves a tiny window for serendipity and spontaneity. When was the last time you surprised an old friend? Most people will have to scratch their heads to remember.