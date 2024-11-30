Congress is the fit case of sins of children visiting on the father

After the Tsunami in Maharashtra that drowned the remnant dredges of the Indian National Congress—once a political party—time has come to the legacy and the burden of past in contemporary India. Lest there is any misunderstanding, it’s imperative to make it clear at the outset that the term Gandhis has no relation to the Father of the Nation.

Late Prime Minister Indira Priyadarshini Nehru got this suffix after her marriage to Feroze Gandhi, a Parsi gentleman and feisty parliamentarian who was often a strident critic of his father-in-law’s policies. She found it convenient to use a hyphenated surname to proclaim that she was the inheritor and custodian to two great men’s legacy.

This isn’t the place to recall differences between the Mahatma and Panditji, and the contrasting visions of India of their dreams. Hind Swaraj and Discovery of India are difficult to reconcile. But let’s not digress. What is referred to as the first family in Independent India’s politics has quite happily erased the word before the hyphen and for majority of Indians anyone in the family bearing the Gandhi name from Indira, Rajiv, Sonia, Rahul is an heir to the priceless treasure trove. Even Sanjay, Maneka and Varun have benefited from the ambiguity of historical resonance. Priyanka Vadra, too, has chosen to retain the Gandhi part in her name in public life.

To some it may appear as futile an exercise as beating a dead horse, but the INC reduced to a mom-n-pop shop is far from a dead horse. It continues to be a nightmare. Even those who detest Prime Minister Modi’s polarising politics believe that the zombie-like presence of the dynasts in the electoral arena makes his task so much easier. All he has to do is to aim a few barbs at the shehzada and others who display a sickening sense of entitlement—divine right to rule by birth and to lead autocratically the carefully created aura of charisma dissolves.