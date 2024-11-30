The art and madness of writing a book
By the time this article is published, my 17th book would be released into the world. Seventeen books—it is a number that still feels surreal to me. When people hear of my work, they label me prolific, but I am far from it. What they see as productivity is simply the result of persistence, discipline, and an unwavering commitment to the craft. If you want something badly you will make time for it. Else, you will make excuses.
I never envisioned that I’d write so many books. While I enjoyed creative writing in my college and won a few accolades for it, writing a novel is an entirely different enterprise. Aspiring writers often ask, ‘How does one write a book?’ The answer, though simple, demands a profound commitment: one word at a time.
Every book begins as an idea. From that spark, a world is constructed—complete with characters, their relationships, and a plot. The process of writing is rarely linear. Each manuscript undergoes several drafts. With every iteration, the narrative deepens, characters evolve, and sometimes unforeseen elements emerge. Writing a novel requires a willingness to grapple with uncertainty and the ability to let go, when something isn’t working.
Research is an integral part of this journey. For instance, one of my unpublished novels is set between 1940 and 1960—a period that demanded painstaking investigation. The lack of readily available information meant poring over archival British administrative reports spanning hundreds of pages. Such immersion is indispensable for authenticity.
Once a book is published, one might assume that the most demanding phase is over. On the contrary, the work has only begun. In today’s competitive literary landscape, authors must take an active role in promoting their work.
Many writers find marketing uncomfortable as it clashes with their creative sensibilities. Yet, the reality is that a book, regardless of its artistic merit, is also a product. Like any product, it requires careful positioning. Identifying your audience, understanding where they can be reached, and articulating the value your book offers, are crucial components of a successful launch.
I once had a fellow writer lament that despite writing ‘good books’, their work was not selling. This highlights a fundamental truth: it’s not enough for a book to be well written. It must resonate emotionally with readers and offer them something meaningful—a fresh perspective, knowledge, or a deep connection.
In the digital age, the biggest competition is no longer other books but the omnipresent allure of the smartphone. A story must be compelling enough to draw readers away from their screens and into its pages.
Writing demands solitude, patience, and a certain degree of madness—a willingness to dedicate months, even years, to creating something with no guarantees of success. And if a book falls short of expectations, it requires the fortitude to start anew.
For those who find exhilaration in this process, welcome to the chaotic world of writing. But for those who do not, it is best admired from afar.
Preeti Shenoy
Novelist, Illustrator, Speaker
