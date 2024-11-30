The art and madness of writing a book

By the time this article is published, my 17th book would be released into the world. Seventeen books—it is a number that still feels surreal to me. When people hear of my work, they label me prolific, but I am far from it. What they see as productivity is simply the result of persistence, discipline, and an unwavering commitment to the craft. If you want something badly you will make time for it. Else, you will make excuses.

I never envisioned that I’d write so many books. While I enjoyed creative writing in my college and won a few accolades for it, writing a novel is an entirely different enterprise. Aspiring writers often ask, ‘How does one write a book?’ The answer, though simple, demands a profound commitment: one word at a time.

Every book begins as an idea. From that spark, a world is constructed—complete with characters, their relationships, and a plot. The process of writing is rarely linear. Each manuscript undergoes several drafts. With every iteration, the narrative deepens, characters evolve, and sometimes unforeseen elements emerge. Writing a novel requires a willingness to grapple with uncertainty and the ability to let go, when something isn’t working.

Research is an integral part of this journey. For instance, one of my unpublished novels is set between 1940 and 1960—a period that demanded painstaking investigation. The lack of readily available information meant poring over archival British administrative reports spanning hundreds of pages. Such immersion is indispensable for authenticity.