Fix It for Viksit Bharat @2047

Objects fall from higher to lower levels due to natural gravitational pull which is irreversible. Talent moves from places of low recognition to higher recognition due to aspirational push which is reversible. Countries that realise the importance of home-grown talent are the ones that can transform domestic policies of global impact.

In my last article, I had shared the global hunt for Indian talent and the need for indigenous mechanisms to retain and enrich India’s demographic dividend. Understanding global student mobility in university campuses is a good place to start certain reforms in university governance and action.

The US, UK, Canada, France and Australia continue their domination as thee top five host nations to foreign students seeking higher education with a combined share of 50 per cent for the year 2023, US leading the pack with a whopping 17 per cent share.

Of these, Canada, Australia and the UK depend on international students for their overall higher education enrolment with the share being 30 per cent, 24 per cent and 22 per cent respectively. Realising the socio-economic backlash due to dominant presence of foreign students in local enrolment, all the three have shown signs of push-back.

Australia’s decreasing enrolment when compared to 2022 due to a policy cap, and Canada’s tightening visa norms for Indian students are cases in point. The case of the UK is interesting. Hounding memories of the student riots of 2010 against tuition fee increase by the Conservatives may still haunt the Labour Party.