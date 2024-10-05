Get Rid of the Vestiges of Colonial Rule in the Real Sense

In another shocking case a young man, allegedly the accused in a gruesome rape was picked up from his house, and was shot dead in an ‘encounter’ when allegedly trying to escape by policeman escorting him. This isn’t the first and last case of extra-judicial execution to curb heinous crime by deterrent demonstration of the long arm of law. Only in this case the post mortem found only one clean bullet wound on the left side of the temple. No marks of struggle or other injuries on the body.

No less than three cops were accompanying the youth who was presumably handcuffed. How did he manage to snatch the service revolver of a police officer begs many questions. In this case the high court has been constrained to call this out as most likely a ‘fake encounter’. Who needs lynch mobs and kangaroo courts when men in uniform are prepared to undertake the job?

The Supreme Court has very recently reiterated unambiguously that no bulldozer demolition should take place till it lays down the law regarding due process to be followed before homes are razed to rubble on the charge that they are unauthorised constructions on government land or some trust property. It is amazing that these squatters have been in adverse possession of disputed land for years, in some cases decades.

Shouldn’t the municipal authorities and enforcement agencies who suddenly wake up from slumber not be prosecuted for dereliction of duty and corruption? In this instance the ‘stay’ ordered by the apex court has been repeatedly breached and no one has faced any consequence for glaring contempt.

The high courts appear more keen to assert their independence from the Supreme Court. Some learned judges have perhaps rightly said that transfers and elevations may be in the hands of the Collegium but they are not subordinate to the SC. Most unfortunately some of the most honourable judges seem to be living in a time warp. Comments made on the need for a widow for make-up, X-ray vision of a young lady advocate during her appearance are just unacceptable. These patriarchal prejudices vitiates a fair trial as much as political partisanship.

A few governors seem to have caught the bug of ‘know all holier than thou, custodians of our ancient culture’ epidemic. At the drop of the proverbial hat, the successor to the ‘Laat Sahibs’ of colonial period, they pontificate from history to science.

The Prime Minister has repeatedly urged the people to get rid of the vestiges of colonial rule. One couldn’t agree with him more if the beginning is made with discarding the archaic laws of contempt and privileges and immunities enjoyed by those who occupy offices and institutions created by colonial masters. Merely changing the names of cities and roads, or hymns and tunes played by ceremonial martial bands will not restore swadeshi democracy to health.

Our dreams can’t be allowed to turn into nightmares that are lived in broad daylight.

Pushpesh Pant

Former professor, Jawaharlal Nehru University

pushpeshpant@gmail.com