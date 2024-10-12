Navigate political discontent through policy framework
As the BJP achieved a milestone and won the Haryana Assembly elections for the third consecutive time, the Congress’ weak political campaign built around unemployment, farmers’ plight, and Agniveer scheme, etc., has taken a hard fall. Intense campaigning by the INC leadership and the party’s expectations to oust the incumbent government has yielded no results.
Only if Congress could take the hint that the voters are able to look through their pretence and are capable of differentiating between the delivery-oriented political party and the rhetoric-oriented one. Unfortunately, however, instead of accepting the 2024 Assembly election verdict with humility, the Congress has resorted to blaming the ECI, going as far as claiming that they reject the people’s mandate.
It is crucial to refrain from making accusations against democratic institutions simply because a particular political party finds the election results difficult to accept. Such behaviour undermines the essence of politics. This is not the first instance of Congress displaying a complete disdain for democratic values.
A prominent example is former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi’s declaration of Emergency in 1975. When the court invalidated her election from the Rae Bareli constituency, she chose to undermine democracy by establishing an autocratic regime.
This serves as a stark reminder of Congress’s authoritarian tendencies and its willingness to go to any lengths to retain power. Today, leaders like Jairam Ramesh perpetuate similar rhetoric, further exposing the party’s mistrust in India’s democratic processes.
On Tuesday, when the counting of votes for the Haryana Assembly elections was still on, the INC top brass started to push ill-founded narratives that could preemptively help explain their humiliating loss. Congress’ General Secretary Jairam Ramesh quickly resorted to accusing the ECI of “deliberately” delaying the update of the latest trends for the election results on its website.
It has become a habit for senior Congress leaders to childishly blame the democratic institutions when the results are not in their favour. This in fact is a reflection of the Congress party’s long-standing habit of disrespecting democratic institutions and public mandates.
We can still recall the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, wherein on conceding defeat, Jairam Ramesh had accused Home Minister Amit Shah of contacting over 150 district magistrates to influence the counting process. On being confronted by the ECI, the Congress General Secretary failed to substantiate his claims. There was a similar occurrence in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections when the Congress party had accused the BJP government of engaging in electoral fraud.
Such instances reflect a pattern where the Congress has consistently questioned the credibility of the electoral processes, particularly when results do not align with their expectations. Leveraging baseless accusations to challenge the integrity of the electoral process complicates the already complex political landscape.
These practices are not only in poor taste and unprofessional but also dangerous as they can undermine public confidence in democratic institutions. Such behavioural trends have resulted in a firm response from the ECI, further damaging the already faltering credibility of the political party among the voters.
It is unclear why a national political party needs to be reminded time and again that the ECI operates under strict guidelines and has mechanisms in place to ensure transparency and fairness in the electoral process. These repetitive accusations highlight the need for a robust and stringent legal framework to address and deter the dissemination of election-related misinformation.
Resorting to unfounded allegations against democratic institutions undermines public trust in the democratic fabric of the country. Such behaviour diminishes the established value and integrity of the electoral process. Therefore, it is imperative to formulate a law that disallows and strictly penalises political leaders who make baseless accusations against age-old and reputed democratic institutions.
Establishing such a law would rejuvenate accountability within the political landscape. This could deter ill-considered and frivolous claims and encourage a more respectful discourse. Additionally, it would protect the sanctity of democratic institutions, allowing them to function without undue pressure or fear of unwarranted attacks.
By instituting penalties for false accusations, we can create an environment where political discourse is grounded in facts. Many democracies, such as Germany, Canada and Australia, have established regulations to curb misinformation and protect the integrity of their democratic institutions. By adopting similar measures, India can enhance its democratic framework and ensure that political leaders engage constructively with electoral outcomes.
Sumeet Bhasin
Director, Public Policy Research Centre
Posts on X: @sumeetbhasin