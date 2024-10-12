Navigate political discontent through policy framework

As the BJP achieved a milestone and won the Haryana Assembly elections for the third consecutive time, the Congress’ weak political campaign built around unemployment, farmers’ plight, and Agniveer scheme, etc., has taken a hard fall. Intense campaigning by the INC leadership and the party’s expectations to oust the incumbent government has yielded no results.

Only if Congress could take the hint that the voters are able to look through their pretence and are capable of differentiating between the delivery-oriented political party and the rhetoric-oriented one. Unfortunately, however, instead of accepting the 2024 Assembly election verdict with humility, the Congress has resorted to blaming the ECI, going as far as claiming that they reject the people’s mandate.

It is crucial to refrain from making accusations against democratic institutions simply because a particular political party finds the election results difficult to accept. Such behaviour undermines the essence of politics. This is not the first instance of Congress displaying a complete disdain for democratic values.

A prominent example is former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi’s declaration of Emergency in 1975. When the court invalidated her election from the Rae Bareli constituency, she chose to undermine democracy by establishing an autocratic regime.

This serves as a stark reminder of Congress’s authoritarian tendencies and its willingness to go to any lengths to retain power. Today, leaders like Jairam Ramesh perpetuate similar rhetoric, further exposing the party’s mistrust in India’s democratic processes.