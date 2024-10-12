No one writes to the Colonel

Letters will work like charms or talismans for the invalids of the Convalescent Depot,’ wrote Captain Young, after he cajoled the Directors of the East India Company into setting up a post office in Landour. The year? 1827.

It’s about our history. Or what little there is left of it. On October 1, 1837, as Queen Victoria ascended the British throne, the Post Office Act XVII came into force and Landour’s first post office began operating from the Chowk. From 1850 to 1862, Jim Corbett’s father, Christopher William Corbett, was its postmaster. Afterwards, in 1909, the General Post Office shifted to Rolleston House on the Mall in Kulri, while Landour became a Sub Post Office.

Though none of the buildings, housing these post offices are dilapidated or falling apart, the rentals are low, nothing to write home about. Add to this the fact that life here grew around the post offices in Landour, Library, Charleville, Barlowganj and Jharipani. Initially, the mail totalled less than a hundred articles a week, which by June 1935 peaked at 1,31,562 articles, all wonderfully managed by one postmaster and his two able assistants.

From the old days, a story survives. An ageing colonel gets a new orderly, whom he instructs to drop the mail ‘into the hole in the red box’ at the GPO. This the orderly does with regularity. Six weeks go by and urgent official letters remain unanswered. The colonel grows anxious. He drags the servant by the ear (I believe one could do so in those days!) and that is how the twain arrives at the post office.