Severe the bonds between temples and the powers that be

The government is not the agent of social change, nor is it allowing the devotees to run their temples as they wish. At the same time, due to the land reforms, most of the lands granted to these temples have been lost to the temple. So, the government is bringing reforms when it benefits them and continuing to encourage casteism and regressive practices when it doesn’t suit them.

In the previous year, the Supreme Court denied the public interest litigation pleading for freeing the Hindu temple from the clutches of politicians by remarking that it is a legislative matter. There has been no legislation regarding relinquishing the unfair and discriminatory government control of temples so far and there isn’t going to be any.

Ideally, the temples should be controlled and administrated by an elected council voted by those who profess faith in that particular deity. How they run it is their internal matter of faith. Suppose someone doesn’t like the way such elected committees are administrating them. In that case, they can either defeat them democratically in the temple committee elections or start a new temple.

That was the age-old method, and that is why every caste and community had their own temples, rituals, customs, beliefs and priests before the British consolidated many temples and handed them over to a few for ease of collecting taxes and controlling the society. Our politicians, irrespective of the colour of their flags or ideology, have proved so far that they are the true inheritors of the British, and all their talks about secularism, democracy and social justice are just a smokescreen.

They are only after power and pelf, and personal gains. So, on one side, we have a handful of wealthy, grossly mismanaged temples, where devotees clamouring for darshan are treated as illegal migrants trying to gatecrash the borders and are pushed, shoved and beaten like cattle. They are just milch cows to be milked dry through whatever possible means.

It doesn’t matter how filthy the temple premises are kept or how badly the age-old institutions are maintained as long as the money keeps flowing to their coffers. On the other hand, we have a vast number of dilapidated, neglected temples, many of them of great artistic and historical value, but now crumbling under the weight of indifference.

It is such a shame that no legislation is being moved in the Parliament to correct this. Maybe, this is not an issue that will divide the society and fetch votes. Maybe, this will take away the privileges of many politicians. Unless the people force them to change using the power of vote, the devotees should learn to live with adulterated prasadams and bear the brunt of lathi charges in the sanctum sanctorum for the crime of going to pray.

Anand Neelakantan

Author of Asura, Ajaya series, Vanara and Bahubali trilogy

mail@asura.co.in