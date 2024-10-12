The role of trauma in enabling genocide

The unpacking of trauma is supposed to be therapeutic. Gone are the days when everyone buried their emotional garbage somewhere in the substratum spaces of the subconsciousness. This was the done thing in personal and public spheres, worthy of the Beast of Traal, that mind-bogglingly stupid creature which assumes that if you cannot see it, it cannot see you. Nowadays, it is considered healthy to commemorate tragedy, by talking about it constantly, reliving every excruciating moment, and inviting others to share in the agonising experience.

Few things have more traction on social media than tragedy. When disaster strikes, it is time to celebrate for those looking to gain more followers and instant celebrity. If they play their cards just right with the right amount of bad taste and ruthless manipulation of emotions, there could be a lucrative movie or book deal in there or a jumpstart to a soul-sapping career as an influencer or gatherer of torture porn.

This exacerbation of suffering is usually done in the interest of constructing a narrative of victimhood. When sufficiently politicised and weaponised, it serves to allow so-called victims to feel perfectly justified in victimising others. We see evidence of this sickening new trend everywhere. All one needs to do nowadays to get away with everything including mass murder is to manufacture a real or imagined fable celebrating victimhood and mourning tragedies dredged up from the past.