Do you have a special friend?

I’m a big believer in that special friendship between a man and a woman who might or might not be connected to each other by ties of blood but are very definitely connected by ties of the emotional kind.

This is a relationship forged over time, where they’ve seen each other through times thick and thin, been around to lend a shoulder to cry on, raise a wine glass in celebration, cover for each other, have each other’s back.

Devoid of the compulsions that raise their heads in romantic relationships, these ‘chosen’ liaisons are free-wheeling, dotted with many caring moments intermixed with some inflicted cruelty, as well as many non-verbal but tangible acts of protecting each other’s interests. These are the OG 3am friends, these are BFFs who caution, counsel, console and cheer.

These close friendships between men and women go with the flow but seamlessly accept change when that change is inevitable. Like flex bands, they stretch, bend, twist, to accommodate what has to be accommodated. If parents start to object, there occurs a temporary break. If spouses and in-laws start to look askance, the relationship takes on a discreet mode. If children protest, as sometimes they do, it gets gently put on the backburner. It waits out all the opposition, then makes a quiet but inevitable redux.

Those are the external factors. The interior trial-by-fire such friendships go through involves the sexual tension between the two friends, lurking, tangible but deliberately unacknowledged or uncomfortably skirted around.