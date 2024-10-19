Speaking of Shiva

In the Hindu epic, Mahabharata, Bhisma tells Arjuna the story of the fight between Shiva and Daksha. Shiva destroys the yagna of Daksha as he refuses to invite him to partake in a share of the sacrifice. This event happens at Ganga-dvara, which some people believe is Haridwar today.

The epic does not mention Sati, who in popular lore is known as Daksha’s daughter and Shiva’s wife, who kills herself in her father’s fire altar when he refuses to invite his son-in-law to the ceremony. There is no mention of Sati’s corpse being carried by Shiva and pieces of the corpse breaking up in different parts of India, where Goddess temples known as Shakti-pitha are established. These stories of Sati and Shiva appear between 500 AD and 1000 AD. The Mahabharata is older, 100 BC.

Mahabharata refers to Shiva’s wife as Parvati. The earlier Kena Upanishad refers to Shiva’s wife as Uma and identifies Shiva with the ultimate animating principle or Brahman. Again, there is no mention of Sati. So, the idea of Shiva having two wives, first Daksha’s daughter, then Himavan’s daughter, emerged later. Significantly, Shiva may be an ascetic, but his first wife Sati is a Brahmin’s daughter, while his second wife Parvati is a Kshatriya’s daughter.

It is common to trace Shiva’s origins to the Veda, dated to 1000 BC. To the mysterious god Rudra, who lives in the wild, takes care of cattle, is linked to both disease and medicines, who has a bow in hand, and who shoots an arrow stopping the primal father from chasing his daughter. Rudra’s connection to Daksha, comes later. Later still are stories of his marriage and children. All this draws attention to how stories of Shiva changed over time, and space, responding to various cultural motivations and challenges.