The grand old party needs to arrive at a new narrative

Not one can deny that Rahul Gandhi had generated a momentum and raised genuine issues in his speeches. His rallies drew large crowds. No one had the guts to point out that the Congress today is a party with a leader and his coterie that totally lacks organisation, ideological moorings and discipline.

There are many who are reluctant to accept Rahul as their leader. They can flout the party line and put self-interest before the party. We have witnessed this in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Punjab and now in Haryana. Kamal Nath, Digvijay Singh and Ashok Gehlot have literally gifted the states under their charge to the BJP. Who needs the loaded dice of EVMs to win electoral battles with wayward war horses like this?

Who is responsible for this disarray and mess? Once again the buck stops at RaGa’s desk. His almost pathological commitment to strategy of ekla chalo re flies in the face of the logic of coalition politics. The Congress—read Rahul Gandhi—is incapable of dislodging the well-organised, well-funded BJP from power. Its call to save secularism sounds hollow when it has no qualms about toeing a soft Hindutva line to win some votes. The Prime Minister’s popularity may have declined, but he still is the most popular leader miles ahead of regional satraps. Are the voters really desperate to get rid of the Modi-Shah duo and the BJP?

The past 10 years have transformed India—for better or worse, one may differ. Majority of Indians, particularly those born in this century, apparently don’t care about independence and integrity of institutions that keep alive democracy. What Modi and BJP have succeeded in doing is to denigrate ‘vestiges of colonialism’ that continue to shackle us.

From the self-selecting judiciary steeped in colonial traditions to armed forces maintaining rituals that have nothing to do with swadeshi martial pride, all have been targeted. Come to think of it, the Indian Constitution itself has evolved out of constitutional reforms introduced grudgingly by the colonial masters. From penal codes and code of criminal procedure to history and colonial science every thing we retold is in urgent need for revision.

It’s not only the PDS rations that have indebted hundreds of millions to the visionary leader who may not have always delivered on his promises. Many among the abjectly poor care about national pride and are devout defenders of their faith. They are confused by Congress’s mixed signalling. It has failed to communicate clearly how does nationalism degenerate into jingoism and chauvinism or secularism becomes a synonym for appeasement of minorities. How has the party that had ushered in liberalisation, privatisation and economic reforms suddenly become a votary for socialism?

Where does the Congress go from here? The answer, as the song has it, is blowing in the wind.

Pushpesh Pant

Former professor, Jawaharlal Nehru University

pushpeshpant@gmail.com