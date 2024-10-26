Bosses and the itch to punch the top

Imagine this: You are holding a steaming cup of tea while a sneeze creeps up from within your nostrils. You know, of course, that the sneeze will not be denied, and the tea, likewise, is in no mood to be spilled. This is the condition of the freshly minted manager, standing with a revolutionary idea in his mind, only to have his boss interrupt him mid-bubble.

In an instant, he’s stuck wearing a frozen grin while anger bubbles up. He has to keep his docile deer face on while every nerve in his being is restraining the urge to roll his eyes like a wild buffalo. In Indian corporate life, hierarchy is the governing principle, and respect is an elusive currency—especially for those at the bottom. Call it the anarchy of hierarchies, if you will.

What was the divide between top and bottom management? Think of a T-20 cricket match. You have the boss at one end of the spectrum—wielding the bat like Chris Gayle in championship form. And at the other end? The intern, or the entry-level manager, playing the part of the unfortunate cricket ball, subjected to a relentless barrage of smacks and wallops, only to be tossed aside as a worn-out piece of leather once he’s had his innings. If you’re at the bottom, you have suffered the sting of tags, titles, and top-down talkathons. You’re defined by the size of your cubicle and that unforgiving pecking order.