New Delhi and Ottawa should restore civilised processes of resolution

The unseemly and escalating diplomatic brawl between India and Canada is a measure, on both sides, of the degree to which domestic partisan political compulsions can poison international relations, even as they undermine national interests. The two countries are now locked into a retaliatory spiral that has entangled their top leaderships, with little visible possibility of any early de-escalation.

Indeed, the latest assertions by the Canadian Police that Indian government agencies were engaged in “serious criminal activity in Canada”, in collaboration with organised criminal gangs—particularly the Lawrence Bishnoi group—have taken the confrontation to the level of farce.

Little of this has to do with the actual trajectory of the Hardeep Singh Nijjar murder case, as Canada and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau would like us to believe. A parallel investigation is ongoing in the US on an attempted murder charge on another Khalistani activist, Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, and this appears to have made far greater and concrete progress, implicating at least one Indian intelligence operative with disclosed evidence that is certainly persuasive.

Nevertheless, the public projection of the case in the US has been professional, and there is a manifest absence of the theatrics, the political posturing and the stridency that has attended the case in Canada, clearly indicating that far more is involved in the latter case than a police investigation into a crime.