The Waqf Act reforms will be in the interest of the country’s social cohesion

When India gained independence, many religious institutions held huge properties as assets. Most of them were endowments given by the Indian rajas or nawabs. Some were British-gifted. Most of the temple properties were taken over by the government, as befitting a secular state and were distributed to the needy as land reforms. However, when it came to the properties held by the Muslim religious establishments, a different yardstick was applied. India has had a legal regime for the governance of Waqfs since 1913, with the Muslim Wakf Validating Act.

This was amended as the Musalman Wakf Act in 1923 and with the Central Waqf Act in 1954. However, with the Waqf Act of 1995, a totally discriminatory act was enforced in India. Until then, the civil court of India had the power of jurisdiction over any dispute related to Waqf property. While the 1995 Act aimed to unify and standardise the management of these properties, it has inadvertently led to many issues, primarily by granting overwhelming power to the Waqf Boards. This has sparked discussions about the Act’s fairness, its implications on India’s secular fabric, and the pressing need for reforms.

The Waqf Act of 1995 bestowed total authority on local Waqf Boards for managing and regulating properties. There have been many complaints regarding the way in which such boards function. When absolute power is given to anybody, absolute corruption and absolute misuse are natural results. Many members of these boards have been known to act with a sense of autocracy.