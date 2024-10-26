What you think, you ultimately become

When I signed the movie Aashiqui, my intent was to nurture the idea of ‘girl independence’, but it ended up doing so much more. It propagated the feeling of love. And for small creatures, such as us, the vastness is bearable only through love. After all, where there is love there is life.

Since then, through a series of life and mind altering incidences, however pleasurable or dastardly painful, I ended up becoming that. Compassion, forgiveness and empathy, became my living traits, and unabashedly so. My childhood dream came true.

Unlike the common belief that you cannot, I have found that you can weave the tapestry of your life. It is a common misconception, a rather hedonistic one, which has you doubting yourself. Bubbles of a life which is half-lived cocoons us in. Hence, we face the uncertainty head-on that tells us when we aspire for greatness—we may or may not become great.

It is said that your effort carves your path, while your karma dictates the end. I say even your karma, loosely speaking a result from past actions can be manoeuvred. Though you cannot undo the past there are means to let it go. But even before that you need to ask yourself what are the measures you are adapting for your wish to become an in-your-face reality.

Recently the demise of Ratan Tata, the jewel of India, was headline news. A Parsi friend of mine—a neighbour of his in Colaba—kept me updated with videos of the slowly moving cars carrying his casket on its way to the NCPA.