A Hundred years of affirmation
The diverse landscape of Indian art is witnessing a phenomenon where modern masters are being celebrated on the centenary of their birth. Having shaped the trajectory of Indian art, these modernists have laid a strong foundation for the ever-evolving and dynamic artistic tradition which continues to inspire generations of artists. I often reminisce on the times I have been fortunate enough to observe and interact with the masters in proximity, getting to know their creative vision and the legacy they have left behind.
The tradition of celebrating these masters began with MF Husain’s birth centenary in 2015, followed by SH Raza’s in 2022. These milestones were marked by prestigious exhibitions that showcased their works, reaffirming their place in the pantheon of modern Indian art.
The year 2024 marks the birth centenary of two pivotal figures and leading modernists, FN Souza and Ram Kumar who played an instrumental role in shaping the modern art movement in India along with other members of the Progressive Artists Group, MF Husain, SH Raza, Akbar Padamsee and Krishen Khanna. Their unique visual languages, influenced by global art movements such as cubism and abstraction, not only redefined Indian art but also positioned it on the international stage. The centenary celebrations of these artists offer a moment to honour their enduring influence and to explore the depth and breadth of their contributions.
During the centenary years, a proliferating interest is noticed in exhibiting works and tracing the vast oeuvre of these renowned masters by private art galleries as well as other institutions. Along with art galleries, auction houses have also joined in the celebration by bringing out curated collections of works by masters with a special focus on works on paper.
Historically, paper has always served as the most accessible medium for artists. It could be simple practice sketches or spontaneous doodles, but for the discerning eye of art connoisseurs, it is a treasure trove of artistic excellence. Drawings or sketches provide an insight into the creative vision of artists and aid in tracing the progression of their visual language. More recently, these works have drawn the attention of new collectors as they present an enticing opportunity to collect works by modern masters while being more accessible in terms of price points.
Centenary celebrations remind one of the lasting impact of the modern masters on Indian art. Their innovative approaches and contributions have not only shaped the direction of Indian modernism but continue to inspire contemporary artists and collectors alike. These celebrations serve as a testament to their enduring legacy, ensuring that their artistic vision remains a vital part of India’s cultural heritage.
Sunaina Anand
Founder and Director, Art Alive Gallery, New Delhi
