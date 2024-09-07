A Hundred years of affirmation

The diverse landscape of Indian art is witnessing a phenomenon where modern masters are being celebrated on the centenary of their birth. Having shaped the trajectory of Indian art, these modernists have laid a strong foundation for the ever-evolving and dynamic artistic tradition which continues to inspire generations of artists. I often reminisce on the times I have been fortunate enough to observe and interact with the masters in proximity, getting to know their creative vision and the legacy they have left behind.

The tradition of celebrating these masters began with MF Husain’s birth centenary in 2015, followed by SH Raza’s in 2022. These milestones were marked by prestigious exhibitions that showcased their works, reaffirming their place in the pantheon of modern Indian art.

The year 2024 marks the birth centenary of two pivotal figures and leading modernists, FN Souza and Ram Kumar who played an instrumental role in shaping the modern art movement in India along with other members of the Progressive Artists Group, MF Husain, SH Raza, Akbar Padamsee and Krishen Khanna. Their unique visual languages, influenced by global art movements such as cubism and abstraction, not only redefined Indian art but also positioned it on the international stage. The centenary celebrations of these artists offer a moment to honour their enduring influence and to explore the depth and breadth of their contributions.