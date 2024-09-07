Delhi in urgent need of a comprehensive pollution policy

The AAP promised to reduce air pollution during the 2015 and 2020 Assembly elections, but like all other election promises, this proved another lie. The short-term benefits result in an annual public health emergency, with air quality deteriorating to hazardous levels, leading to severe health consequences. Last year, a report claimed that if the pollution of Delhi persists for a prolonged period, then it can result in the loss of 12 years of life of Delhi’s residents. Despite the severity of the situation, the government has fallen short of its duty to protect its citizens.

Moreover, the AAP during the 2015 Assembly elections promised to improve the waste management system of Delhi, but again failed to do so. The Standing Committee on Science and Technology, Environment and Forests has mentioned that the government of Delhi treats municipal solid waste 46 per cent less than the required capacity. These landfills are not only a threat to the environment but also cause air pollution as their decomposition leads to harmful emissions.

Also, it is a well-known fact that vehicular emissions are one of the largest contributors to Delhi’s pollution. A sensible government would have taken the approach of improving public transport; instead, AAP has reduced the budget of the transport ministry by 38 per cent in FY 2024-25. This resulted in the pathetic condition of the DTC buses, which is inducing people to use their cars. Moreover, they had promised to add 5,000 new buses to the fleet. Instead, they have reduced it in the last 10 years. As per the Economic Survey 2022-23, the number of both AC and non-AC public buses has seen a reduction. The irony of the situation is that while AAP has made travel on DTC buses free, they have failed to provide buses for people to travel.