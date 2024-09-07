Delhi in urgent need of a comprehensive pollution policy
Delhi, the capital of India, faces a unique challenge due to its distinct topography. Surrounded by mountains, the city often finds itself trapped in a haze of air pollution. This necessitates a comprehensive policy to effectively control the city’s air quality. However, during Arvind Kejriwal’s tenure as chief minister, the response has been characterised by a series of reactive, short-term populist and symbolic measures. Rather than implementing long-term solutions, the government seems more focused on diversionary tactics, often resorting to a blame game.
The much-publicised odd-even vehicle rationing scheme, despite its hype, was ultimately deemed ineffective, as pointed out by the Delhi High Court. In 2017, an RTI revealed that the Delhi government was sitting on Rs 787 crore of collected environment cess, none of which had been spent. A review of recent annual budgets further underscores this lack of commitment, with spending on the environment making up less than 0.1 per cent of the total expenditure in any given year.
Additionally, the Kejriwal-led government has consistently sought to shift blame onto neighbouring states, particularly Punjab and Haryana, for the issue of stubble burning. Every year during winter, stubble burning becomes a matter of great concern. Statistics show that this increases Delhi’s pollution by 10-15 per cent every year. This matter is a glaring indictment of failed governance.
The AAP promised to reduce air pollution during the 2015 and 2020 Assembly elections, but like all other election promises, this proved another lie. The short-term benefits result in an annual public health emergency, with air quality deteriorating to hazardous levels, leading to severe health consequences. Last year, a report claimed that if the pollution of Delhi persists for a prolonged period, then it can result in the loss of 12 years of life of Delhi’s residents. Despite the severity of the situation, the government has fallen short of its duty to protect its citizens.
Moreover, the AAP during the 2015 Assembly elections promised to improve the waste management system of Delhi, but again failed to do so. The Standing Committee on Science and Technology, Environment and Forests has mentioned that the government of Delhi treats municipal solid waste 46 per cent less than the required capacity. These landfills are not only a threat to the environment but also cause air pollution as their decomposition leads to harmful emissions.
Also, it is a well-known fact that vehicular emissions are one of the largest contributors to Delhi’s pollution. A sensible government would have taken the approach of improving public transport; instead, AAP has reduced the budget of the transport ministry by 38 per cent in FY 2024-25. This resulted in the pathetic condition of the DTC buses, which is inducing people to use their cars. Moreover, they had promised to add 5,000 new buses to the fleet. Instead, they have reduced it in the last 10 years. As per the Economic Survey 2022-23, the number of both AC and non-AC public buses has seen a reduction. The irony of the situation is that while AAP has made travel on DTC buses free, they have failed to provide buses for people to travel.
In order to curb air pollution, another populist scheme by the AAP government is the installation of smog towers. In November 2023, the DPCC informed the National Green Tribunal (NGT) that the two experimental smog towers in the city were ineffective in reducing air pollution. The operation of these costly giant air purifiers lacks merit, according to a report submitted to the NGT by the pollution control body.
All these issues are crucial in impacting the health conditions of the city. Delhi is enveloped in a cloud of thick, toxic smog each winter, with air quality reaching alarming levels. The Air Quality Index (AQI) consistently crosses the ‘severe’ mark. In November 2023, the AQI mark crossed the 500-mark. Children, the elderly, and those with pre-existing health conditions are particularly vulnerable. As per the Lancet reports, Delhi had about 12,000 deaths per year due to air pollution.
The Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP), another initiative introduced by Kejriwal, has often been implemented too late when pollution levels have already spiralled out of control. The reluctance to take preemptive action, combined with poor coordination with central and state authorities, has rendered these efforts largely ineffective.
Delhi’s pollution crisis requires strong, decisive leadership. Instead of relying on short-term gimmicks, Kejriwal’s administration needs to focus on enforcing stringent vehicle and industrial emission standards. This requires political will and administrative efficiency. Another focus must be on expanding and modernising Delhi’s public transportation system. Instead of merely launching ad campaigns, the government should engage with citizens to foster a culture of environmental responsibility.
Sumeet Bhasin
Director, Public Policy Research Centre
Posts on X: @sumeetbhasin